Arijit Singh Birthday 2024: 'O Maahi' to 'Tere Pyaar Mein', songs of the artist that will get you grooving

From romantic ballads to upbeat tracks, Arijit Singh has a diverse range of songs that cater to every mood and occasion

Arijit Singh Birthday 2024: He has made a lot of popular songs that have reached the top of the charts over the years. As Arijit Singh celebrates his birthday, it's only fitting to honour his contribution to the world of music by listing some of his best songs that you should definitely include in your playlist. From romantic ballads to upbeat tracks, Arijit Singh has a diverse range of songs that cater to every mood and occasion.

So, take a look at his impressive discography and prepare to be swept away by his melodious tunes.

'O Maahi'

The song "O Maahi" from the movie Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, became an instant hit as the quintessential love song for couples. Sung by Arijit Singh, it is undoubtedly one of his finest compositions. This romantic melody beautifully captures the emotions when someone special becomes your world.

'Tere Pyaar Mein'

In Arijit Singh's collection of songs, "Tere Pyaar Mein" is a lively romantic tune that'll get you moving. Featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in scenic Spain, this track is a catchy and upbeat hit.

'Tum Kya Mile'

Moving on to our next song, "Tum Kya Mile," featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the movie "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." This song, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, captures the magic of love and its ability to transform. With enchanting lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, it's sure to win you over as a fan of Arijit's voice.

'Kesariya'

From the movie Brahmastra, this is one of Arijit Singh's top Hindi tracks that really clicked with young listeners. The chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the music video takes the song to a whole new level, making it super catchy and hard to get out of your head. It quickly became a favorite among fans, with many playing it on repeat online, making it one of the biggest hits of 2022.

'Channa Mereya'

From the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', this song beautifully expresses the anguish of one-sided love. Arijit Singh's moving voice, paired with Pritam's melodious tune, created a hauntingly beautiful song that touched the hearts of many.

Some say Arjit Singh has raised a generation of music lovers and who can disagree? The singer has truly etched a place in all our hearts with his soulful and melodious voice.