In January this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his next, Love & War, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The latest is that the love triangle, set against the backdrop of war, is slated to go on floors in early October. The filmmaker will kickstart the shoot with Ranbir, who plays a character with grey shades. The actor will soon be joined by Vicky, and SLB will also film portions that depict the characters’ camaraderie. Alia will join the shoot in December, after wrapping up her spy thriller, Alpha, for which she has allotted bulk dates till November. A source claims that the actors have allotted over 200 dates to SLB, and won’t be shooting any other project till they wrap their portions for Love & War. Considering that the filmmaker has announced the magnum opus as a Christmas 2025 release, it remains to be seen if they meet the deadline as he is planning to complete the shoot latest by September 2025.

Change in plans?

Earlier this month, it was reported that producer Dinesh Vijan was not attaching the trailer of his Akshay Kumar-starrer, SkyForce, with Stree 2. Now, talk in the trade is that they are deferring the aerial action thriller’s release from October 2. The idea is to maintain a gap between Akki’s releases. Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s directorial venture also stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and marks the debut of Veer Pahariya. Sources claim the makers are contemplating releasing the patriotic actioner in the first quarter of 2025.

Comedy on track

The makers of Welcome to the Jungle dismissed reports that it is behind schedule and might miss its Christmas 2024 release. Ahmed Khan, who is directing Firoz A Nadiadwallah’s production, maintained, “The film is on track and we are kick-starting our next leg of the marathon schedule internationally from October. My technical team has already left for the first recce.” Sources claim the makers have shot 70 per cent of the Akshay Kumar-fronted comic caper with an ensemble cast. They will call it a wrap after the international leg in October.

Inspired storytelling

Sanya Malhotra is upbeat with the standing ovation her upcoming film, Mrs, received at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Helmed by Arati Kadav, the Jio Studios and Baweja Studios production is an adaptation of the Malayalam hit, The Great Indian Kitchen (2021). All praise for her director, Sanya said, “Arati has done an amazing job. Every second with her on set was brilliant!” Sharing that a close friend went through an experience similar to that of the protagonist, the actor added, “She graciously shared her therapy notes, which I used to read almost every day. I used to feel angry and sad because I’m so close to her and I feel really bad that some women are going through this.” Pointing out that some women have given up on their dreams, Sanya concluded, saying, “I want to tell stories that inspire women and bring about a change.”

Festive spirits

With Krishna Janmashtami being celebrated today, the makers of the television show, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, recently shot the Dahi Handi special episode with actors Arjit Taneja and Sriti Jha, who play Virat and Amruta respectively. Along with the supporting cast and several extras, the two actors brought the festive spirit alive in front of the cameras. The makers took all the necessary precautions to ensure the team’s safety. Arjit said, “The energy on set was contagious, and it was a moment of pure joy. The sound of the pot shattering, the cheers from the cast and crew, and the feeling of being part of such a rich festival made my day. After the final take, I literally had goosebumps. I’ll cherish this shoot for a long time.”

Anger mode on

Siddhant Chaturvedi is eager to change his image after the coming-of-age film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). He will soon be seen as an angry young man in director Ravi Udyawar’s Yudhra, co-starring Malavika Mohanan. Interestingly, the action drama also stars Raghav Juyal as the antagonist. This will be his second turn as the villain after he earned laurels for his baddie act in the recent action thriller, Kill. The movie is backed by Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Sidhwani and Zoya Akhtar, who gave Siddhant a big break with Gully Boy (2019). Also featuring Ram Kapoor and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles, Yudhra is slated to release on September 20.

Hello Kashmir

After kicking off Alpha’s shoot with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in Mumbai last month, director Shiv Rawail and his team are now in Kashmir. Today, they begin the second schedule of the first female spy-led offering from YRF Spy Universe. Sharvari said, “I can’t wait to be on the sets of Alpha again! I’m thrilled that it’s going to be an exciting schedule. The film’s team will be meeting after some time, so we are all super ready to start shooting in Kashmir.” Comparing her excitement with a kid at a candy store, the Vedaa actor added, “When I am on a film set and on the sets of Alpha, I’m like a ball of energy soaking everything, trying to learn and better myself. To get an opportunity like this so early in one’s career is truly a blessing. I’m just humbled to be in such a franchise that has the megastars of our film industry in it!”