Winning praise for his baddie act in Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor says he was confident about getting out of his career slump and holding his own in front of an all-star cast

Arjun Kapoor

Standing out in an all-star cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh can’t be easy. But Arjun Kapoor was confident that Danger Lanka, the “unhinged” antagonist in Singham Again, would leave an impression. Evidently, the actor’s gamble has paid off—his performance in director Rohit Shetty’s film is being talked about, even weeks after the release. “I have played shades of grey since the beginning of my career. But this was an unhinged bad guy. There is no logic. This was a villain who thinks he is doing everything right. I loved depicting that mindset,” begins Kapoor.

Singham Again came to the actor at a time when he was going through a slump after back-to-back underperformers in Ek Villain Returns (2022), Kuttey (2023) and The Lady Killer (2023). Was he surprised that Shetty didn’t care about his box-office performance? “Credit goes to Rohit sir; he took a chance on me when my films were not doing as well. Also, Singham Again was such a big franchise film on its own that my valuation didn’t matter,” he says.

(Left) Ranveer Singh with (right) Arjun Kapoor in the film

If Shetty’s world of alpha cops promises larger-than-life heroes, it also carries expectations of villains that are equally mighty. Before the film’s release, many were skeptical whether Kapoor would be able to do justice to the role of Devgn’s nemesis. Did he harbour doubts? “No, those questions didn’t occur to me because I back myself completely as an artiste. I know what I am capable of. The audience is right in having those questions, but there were hints in my [previous] work, like Ek Villain Returns. Rohit sir is intelligent enough to catch on those hints. The physicality I carry is an advantage. Plus, I’ve been a lead actor; so, you get a [known] face to stand opposite these faces. If it lands, it lands really well. And that’s what happened,” he smiles.

Throughout our conversation, the actor’s belief in his craft is unmistakable. It’s this belief that was his constant companion when he hit a low period. That’s not to say he didn’t have moments of self-doubt. “When you’re down, you’re alone because it’s the nature of this profession. You have to back yourself.” The success then must be feeling sweeter today, with a touch of vindication. “Of course! But I did the film not to prove anyone wrong. I did it to prove myself right,” he asserts.

Now, it’s time for Kapoor to reap its benefits. He says there is already a shift in the industry’s outlook towards him. “I sense an excitement where filmmakers are feeling they can see me in different types of roles. Next month, I’ll begin to think about what I want to do next.”