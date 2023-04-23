Bollywood actor Armaan Jain, the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and his wife Anissa Malhotra have been blessed with a baby boy!

Pics/ Instagram

Listen to this article Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra welcome baby boy, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulate the couple x 00:00

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain, the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and his wife Anissa Malhotra have been blessed with a baby boy! Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories as she shared an animated picture that read, "Dada Manoj and Dadi Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson", referring to Armaan's parents, Rima Jain and Manoj Jain. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Super excited to welcome the new addition into the family."

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram stories to congratulate the couple. Sharing a picture with the duo, Kareena wrote, "Proud parents my darlings (red heart emoji).

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram stories, sharing a picture of the couple as she wrote, "It's a Boy! Congratulations my cuties (blue heart emoji)"

Talking about Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding in February 2020, the winter wedding was a big affair and was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities. After the wedding, the duo hosted a reception for their industry friends. From SRK, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar's dance performance to Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's loved-up dance, it sure was a gala affair.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for selfie in Mumbai traffic

Armaan is late legendary actor and director Raj Kapoor's grandson. He has worked in the film 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil'. Last year, he opened a new venture -- Kitchen Tales, an all-vegetarian kitchen that aims at supplying fancy, wholesome Indian food.

Meanwhile, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next film. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.