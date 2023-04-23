Breaking News
BMC turns to guppies to fight mosquito menace
Have loan sharks in Nepal become active again?
Dadar doctor loses Rs 1.5 lakh to conmen
Mumbai’s water woes come to an end
Snakebite Assistant to help docs figure out venom management
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Armaan Jain Anissa Malhotra welcome baby boy Neetu Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulate the couple

Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra welcome baby boy, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulate the couple

Updated on: 23 April,2023 08:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain, the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and his wife Anissa Malhotra have been blessed with a baby boy!

Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra welcome baby boy, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulate the couple

Pics/ Instagram

Listen to this article
Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra welcome baby boy, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulate the couple
x
00:00

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain, the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and his wife Anissa Malhotra have been blessed with a baby boy! Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories as she shared an animated picture that read, "Dada Manoj and Dadi Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson", referring to Armaan's parents, Rima Jain and Manoj Jain. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Super excited to welcome the new addition into the family."




Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram stories to congratulate the couple. Sharing a picture with the duo, Kareena wrote, "Proud parents my darlings (red heart emoji). 


Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram stories, sharing a picture of the couple as she wrote, "It's a Boy! Congratulations my cuties (blue heart emoji)"

Talking about Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding in February 2020, the winter wedding was a big affair and was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities. After the wedding, the duo hosted a reception for their industry friends. From SRK, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar's dance performance to Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's loved-up dance, it sure was a gala affair.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for selfie in Mumbai traffic

Armaan is late legendary actor and director Raj Kapoor's grandson. He has worked in the film 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil'. Last year, he opened a new venture -- Kitchen Tales, an all-vegetarian kitchen that aims at supplying fancy, wholesome Indian food.

Meanwhile, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next film. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

armaan jain Kareena Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor neetu kapoor bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK