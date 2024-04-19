Arshad Warsi Birthday 2024: Funny dialogues by the 'Golmaal' actor

Arshad Warsi Birthday 2024: The choreographer-turned-actor has delivered some hilarious lines in his career as an actor. Known for his impeccable comic timing, here are some of his best lines

Arshad Warsi, the versatile actor known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances, continues to be a fan favorite in Bollywood. With a career spanning decades, he has etched his name in the hearts of audiences with his iconic characters and unforgettable dialogues. As he celebrates his birthday, let's revisit some of his epic lines that never fail to make us smile:

"Bhai ne bola karne ka toh karne ka" - Munna Bhai MBBS

Remember Circuit's loyalty to Munna Bhai? This line sums it up perfectly! When Bhai says it, you gotta do it, no questions asked!

"Yaha pata nahi kya kya phata hua hai. Tere ko kapde ki padi hai" - Welcome 2 Karachi

Warsi's got us cracking up with this one! The chaos and confusion caused by his character added the to film’s storyline and depth.

"Uncle aunty ki shaadi ... sunne mein kitna odd lagta hai" - Golmaal 3

Madhav, played by Warsi, is a quirky guy with a hilarious take on life. In 'Golmaal 3', he brings his unique charm to the screen, making us giggle with his offbeat observations.

"Crore ki baat kar rha hun aur aap chutta jama kar rhe ho" - Golmaal

Madhav, portrayed by Warsi, is the guy who's always one step away from losing his cool. His frustration in 'Golmaal' is both relatable and incredibly funny, adding spice to the chaos of the film.

“Pichwade mein itni goli maroonga ... ki uske bachche pittal ke paida honge" - Zila Parishad

In Zila Parishad, Warsi's character delivers threats with a twist. He's tough yet hilarious, mixing humor with intensity effortlessly.

"Apun ne ek-sau-pandhra ghar khali karwaya … baavan kidnapping kiyela hai … kam se kam dhai-sau haddi toh torela rahenga … pan kabhi andhar nahin aaya … first time, first time kisi ko sorry bola … direct andhar."- Munnabhai MBBS

While behind bars, a dejected Warsi says this to Dutt.

"Full confidence mein janeka aur ekdum vinamrata ke saath baat karneka"- Munnabhai MBBS

Arshad Warsi through his dialogue delivery as Circuit sure made the word 'vinamrata' popular.