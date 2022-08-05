As 'Mapping Love' clocks one year, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari announces her second novel

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari is a popular Director, Producer and Writer who has also harnessed her energies to a different medium and came out with a bestselling novel

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari feels elated as her book mapping love debut novel clocked one year anniversary. she launched her novel last year, this day. Mapping Love is that story of falling in love with art of writing all over again with stillness. Novel has received heaps of praises and has lived up to the hype.

Recently the director-writer took her Instagram and announced special news, saying she is all set for her Second Novel "Man-Made-Matters", she shared a beautiful caption saying, "On an almost end of winter evening, with a sense of stillness, the fragrance of nip in the air, fallen leaves, cloudy sky & silence, Had an unstoppable urge to tell a story brewing in my head and I started writing Man-Made Matters. ( My second novel) In no hurry, cause this is where I find my solitude. The journey is long and I hope to see the words flowing till the end between the ying and yang energy of life. Also marking a year of #Mappinglove today & it is available on #amazonindia (link in Bio) Thank-you for all the love and encouragement."

She Has been doing a lot of work, donning the hat of writer, director, producer and author. She finished the shoot of Faadu, then Tarla and was working on Bawaal. Now, she is Back in the city working on simultaneously on multiple projects. Some exciting announcements coming up soon.

