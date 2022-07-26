Watch: Team of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' enjoy game time on sets in Warsaw, Poland

While there is a lot of work going on to complete the shoot of 'Bawaal', the team and the cast are making time for fun and recreational activities

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor/ Pc- Instagram

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest venture ‘Bawaal’ is currently on floors with a spectacular casting coup of Gen-Z sensations Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor shooting for it. While there is a lot of work going on to complete the shoot of 'Bawaal', the team and the cast are making time for fun and recreational activities.

Currently, the cast of 'Bawaal' is in Warsaw, Poland for the next schedule of the film. Amidst all the hardship the makers are pouring in, fun and leisure time is equally important. Taking to social media, the producers of the film shared a video of Varun Dhawan and the other members of the team enjoying varieties of games.

In the caption they jotted down, “Game mode on #BawaalDiaries #SajidNadiadwala’s #Bawaal Directed by @niteshtiwari22”

‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April, 2023.