Asha Bhosle to be honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar

Music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar and singer Usha Mangeshkar, the other two younger siblings of Lata Mangeshkar, said their aim is to honour people from various fields such as music, drama, art, medicine and social work

Asha Bhosle. File pic

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be felicitated with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award, the Mangeshkar family announced on Tuesday.

The family and the trust instituted the award in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, who died on February 6, 2022, following multiple organ failure.

Bhosle, the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, will receive the recognition on April 24, the memorial day of their father and theatre-music veteran Deenanath Mangeshkar.

This award, known as the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, is given every year to an individual who has made a path-breaking contribution towards the nation, its people and society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its first recipient.

According to the press note issued by the Mangeshkar family, veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas will receive the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar for contribution to Indian music; Gauri Theaters of Prashant Damle fan foundation for Best Drama of the Year ("Niyam Va Ati Lagu"); Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust for yeoman Social Service; Granthali Prakashan with the Vagvilasini Puraskar for contribution to literature; actor-director Prasad Oak with the Vishesh Puraskar for contribution to cinema and drama; and actor Vidya Balan with the Vishesh Puraskar for contribution to cinema.

"In memory of Master Deenanathji, whose monumental contributions as singer, musician and stage artiste have been an inspiration to the people of Maharashtra and India, the Mangeshkar family organises the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Awards to honour legends. We are glad that we have the love and support of the masses," they said in a statement.

Hridaynath Mangeshkar will preside over the function, to be held at Shanmukhananda Hall here, added the organisers.

