Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari gives love a second shot

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari gives love a second shot

Updated on: 14 December,2022 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

After her romantic drama Faadu, Ashwiny to helm a big-screen musical love story

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari gives love a second shot

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari


Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari seems to be bitten by the love bug, albeit only professionally. After telling an intense love story in Faadu, the filmmaker is attempting a big-screen romantic drama with a yet-untitled musical. She describes the Jio Studios’ production, which she is writing with Utkarshini Vashishtha, as a dream project. Tell her that romantic dramas are a departure from her stories of women empowerment, and the director disagrees. “It’s not that there has been a shift towards love stories. [It’s all about] what attracts me. This film will be on a bigger scale, and will help me delve into my artistic and musical side,” she states. 


Mounting the musical on a grand scale will need a conscious assessment of the budget, especially when Hindi films are struggling to make a mark in theatres. Iyer agrees, saying, “The pandemic has changed the way we view cinema. As storytellers, we have to tell our stories, but we also have to get the economics right.”



Also Read: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares her views on how to attract the OTT audience to cinema halls


The need to do away with lavish budgets has come in focus this year, with several filmmakers and trade fraternity asking stars to slash their sky-high fees. Iyer emphasises that actors need to play a role in economising a film’s budget. “It’d be nice if we are mindful about it because everyone’s reputation is at stake [in terms of a film’s success]. It’s not just a producer or a director’s film, but also an actor’s film. The younger talent is far more responsible about these things. Mindfully re-looking at numbers is important.”

Also Read: Saiyami Kher opens up about her role in 'Faadu: A Love Story'

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ashwiny iyer tiwari Faadu bollywood news Entertainment News bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK