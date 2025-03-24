KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, while sharing a beautiful edit on their Instagram, shared the news of the arrival of their little bundle of joy

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and ace cricketer KL Rahul have been blessed with a baby girl. Minutes ago, in a joint post, the couple announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl. The couple, while sharing a beautiful edit on their Instagram, shared the news of the arrival of their little bundle of joy. In the creative they shared on their social media, we could see two swans accompanied by text.

The creative reads, "Blessed with a Baby Girl 24.03.2025 Athiya & Rahul." As soon as Athiya and Rahul shared the post on their social media, fans and friends from the fraternity started sharing congratulatory messages in the comment section. While Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Congratulationssssssssss Hugs and squishes," Kiara Advani, who is soon to be a mother and is pregnant with her first baby with Sidharth Malhotra, also commented with several heart emojis. "Athuuuuuuuuuuuuu" (several red hearts), wrote Athiya Shetty.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s Love Story

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram when they posted their first photo together in December 2019. Apparently, the lovebirds, Athiya Shetty and Rahul, had visited Thailand to celebrate the New Year. After taking social media by storm with their first photo, the couple continued making waves by posting cute comments on each other's Instagram posts and sharing pictures of each other on their birthdays.

They tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married.

After tying the knot, in a joint post, the couple wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends, relatives, and family members.

Suniel Shetty on Athiya Shetty's Pregnancy

Talking to Chanda Kochhar on her podcast, he was asked about the actor's dinner table conversations. While replying, Shetty said, "Right now, probably the grandchild. There’s no other conversation, and we don’t want any other conversation. We’re just looking forward (to meeting the grandchild)."