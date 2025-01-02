Breaking News
Athiya Shetty flaunts her baby bump walk with husband KL Rahul, watch

Updated on: 02 January,2025 02:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to share a post with her husband, KL Rahul. The couple announced their pregnancy in November, last year

Athiya Shetty flaunts her baby bump walk with husband KL Rahul, watch

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul (pic/Instagram)

Athiya Shetty kicked off the New Year by feeling grateful for all the blessings she had. She shared photos on her Instagram with her husband KL Rahul. The couple looks adorable in the picture. Currently, the actress is stationed in Australia for Australia and India's test series. The next test will be played between Jan 3-7, 2025. 


The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress shared a video of her walking hand-in-hand with her husband and cricketer, KL Rahul, while she flaunts her baby bump. Athiya, who had been avoiding the Indian paparazzi ever since her pregnancy announcement with cricketer KL Rahul was spotted with her baby bump on display overseas, during the fourth test between Australia and India in Melbourne. The couple announced their pregnancy in November, last year. They had dropped a note which read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis)."

 
 
 
 
 
The actress also spread positivity by sharing an optimistic message in her latest Instagram post, which read, "Slow down often, count your blessings, be kind to your heart, believe in new beginnings". The actress captioned the post, "2025, looking forward to you."

Yesterday, KL Rahul shared a post with his wife, Athiya Shetty. The couple celebrated New Year together in Melbourne, Australia. They both look adorable as they pose for the camera while sitting in an eatery. KL Rahul is wearing a white lined shirt and Athiya looks beautiful in a black dress as she wraps herself around the cricketer. Rahul also shared a picture of the New Year fireworks in Melbourne. He captioned the post, "2025". 

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the 2019 romance drama film, Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will next be seen in the upcoming film, Hope Solo, which is a biopic, based on the life of Kashmiri footballer Afshan Ashiq.

