Athiya Shetty puts her baby bump on display at Melbourne Cricket Ground with Anushka Sharma - watch video

Updated on: 29 December,2024 01:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Athiya Shetty, who had been avoiding the Indian paparazzi ever since her pregnancy announcement with cricketer KL Rahul was spotted with her baby bump on display overseas

Athiya Shetty Pic/Screenshot

Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma, who are currently stationed in Australia amid the ongoing Test series were spotted together at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Athiya, who had been avoiding the Indian paparazzi ever since her pregnancy announcement with cricketer KL Rahul was spotted with her baby bump on display overseas. 


Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty flaunts her baby bump


In the video surfaced on social media, Athiya Shetty can be seen walking behind Anushka Sharma. She opted for a black and white striped full-sleeved top with a denim skirt. Her baby bump was quite evident in the clip. Anushka on the other hand kept it casual in grey trousers paired with a crisp white shirt. Watch the video below.


Last month, Athiya and Rahul took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the pregnancy news. They dropped a note which read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis)."

 
 
 
 
 
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship 

KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020, and since then, their social media accounts have been filled with lovey-dovey posts for each other. 

They tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married.

After tying the knot, in a joint post, the couple wrote, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends, relatives, and family members. 

Athiya Shetty’s acting career

On the acting front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is about a young NRI husband-obsessed bride and a desperate groom. Athiya played the role of Anita, an educated girl who is looking for a green card holder groom. Pushpinder, the eager-to-get-married boy, is settled in Dubai and follows his mother's instructions. The story is about how their life changes when the two get married. 

Directed by Debamitra Biswal, and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Woodpecker Movies, the film was released in 2019. The film, shot extensively in Bhopal, also stars Navni Parihar and Abhishek Rawat.

