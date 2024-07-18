Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are set to unlock the doors of their home at the Sandhu Palace project in Pali Hill.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Pic/Instagram

Power couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have made a luxury purchase with regards to their new abode. The duo have reportedly shelled out a whopping amount to buy a posh apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. The cricketer-actor pair is set to unlock the doors of their home at the Sandhu Palace project in Pali Hill.

Reports suggest that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.20 crore. The registration of the purchase was done on July 15 with a fee of Rs 30,000. Located on the second floor of the building that has 18 floors in total, the couple’s home spreads across 3,350 sq ft. The apartment comes bearing four car parking spaces as well.

KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020, and since then, their social media accounts have been filled with lovey-dovey posts for each other.

They tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married.

After tying the knot, in a joint post, the couple wrote, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends, relatives, and family members.

On the acting front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is about a young NRI husband-obsessed bride and a desperate groom. Athiya played the role of Anita, an educated girl who is looking for a green card holder groom. Pushpinder, the eager-to-get-married boy, is settled in Dubai and follows his mother's instructions. The story is about how their life changes when the two get married.

Directed by Debamitra Biswal, and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Woodpecker Movies, the film was released in 2019. The film, shot extensively in Bhopal, also stars Navni Parihar and Abhishek Rawat.

