Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul expecting first child? Suniel Shetty's statement sparks speculations

Updated on: 31 March,2024 03:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A statement by Suniel Shetty is creating a lot of buzz. Fans have started speculating that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are expecting their first child

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and India's star cricketer, KL Rahul, exchanged their wedding vows on 23 January 2023. It all started in February 2019 when Athiya and KL Rahul met through a mutual friend. After seeing each other for a while, the actor-cricketer duo soon fell in love and then tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony at their Khandala farmhouse. 


Now, Suniel Shetty, who never shies away from praising his son-in-law KL Rahul, has made a statement that is grabbing everyone's attention. Shetty, who is currently judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane, when asked about being a grandfather, said, 'Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana.'


Now, this statement by Suniel Shetty is creating a lot of buzz. Fans have started speculating that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are expecting their first child. Although there has been no official confirmation about the same, we hope for the best for the two lovebirds."


KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram when they posted their first photo together in December 2019. Apparently, the lovebirds, Athiya Shetty and Rahul had visited Thailand to celebrate New Year. After taking social media by storm with their first photo, the couple went on to make waves as they continued posting cute comments on each other Instagram posts and shared pictures of each other on their birthdays. 

When Suniel Shetty heap praised for his son-in-law

In an interview with Mid-day some time ago, the veteran actor said some of the most beautiful things about his son-in-law.

When asked what he would warn KL Rahul about, Suniel said, "Don’t be such a beautiful human being, that we seem inferior in front of you. You cannot be such a good boy that everybody believes that this is what goodness is about and not you. That’s the kind of child he is. I always tell Athiya you are blessed. I tell her she is blessed, not necessarily the other way around. Of course, Athiya is a beautiful child… My mother, wife, sister, sisters-in-law are all obsessed with him."

 

