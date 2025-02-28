While talking about their dinner table conversations, Suniel Shetty revealed that it is mostly about their grandchild and how they are looking forward to the baby's birth.

In Pic: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty on Athiya Shetty’s pregnancy

Talking to Chanda Kochhar on her podcast, he was asked about the actor's dinner table conversations. While replying, Shetty said, "Right now, probably the grandchild. There’s no other conversation, and we don’t want any other conversation. We’re just looking forward (to meeting the grandchild) in April."

The actor also shared that he thinks Athiya looks the most beautiful now, adding, "Everything revolves around the baby; whether it’s a boy or a girl, nothing matters. I always thought— I mean, women overall— but I always thought Mana (his wife) looked the most beautiful when she was pregnant. I see Athiya, and she’s looking the most beautiful."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s Love Story

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram when they posted their first photo together in December 2019. Apparently, the lovebirds, Athiya Shetty and Rahul, had visited Thailand to celebrate the New Year. After taking social media by storm with their first photo, the couple continued making waves by posting cute comments on each other's Instagram posts and sharing pictures of each other on their birthdays.

They tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married.

After tying the knot, in a joint post, the couple wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love..." Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends, relatives, and family members.