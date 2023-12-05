Breaking News
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu gets a release date

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!' starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu gets a release date

Updated on: 05 December,2023 11:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Tabu and Ajay Devgn's next is being directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film will be released in April next year

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!’ starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu gets a release date

Ajay Devgn with Tabu

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!’ starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu gets a release date
Acclaimed writer and director Neeraj Pandey's sixth directorial venture 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!' will release in theatres on 26th April 2024. Featuring the blockbuster duo Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023, will be a multi-language release. 


Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a post which he captioned, "Announcing the release date of my collaboration with Neeraj Pandey - Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, on April 26th."


 
 
 
 
 
The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the renowned and celebrated music director M. M Kreem. Shot extensively in Mumbai, the film also features a stellar ensemble of Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. 

NH Studios presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!' is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios).

Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'. Their film 'Drishyam 2' was among the biggest hit of the year in 2022.

Apart from this, Ajay will also be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's period film 'Maidaan'. The film has been in the making for quite some time and its making was delayed by the pademic. He will also be seen in an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan and in director Rohit Shetty's action thriller film 'Singham Again'. The latter will see Shetty take forward his cop universe by bringing together Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. He will be introducing Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff to his cop universe. According to reports, Arjun Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist in the film. 

Meanwhile, director Neeraj Pandey is known for some critically acclaimed films like 'A Wednesday', 'Special 26', 'M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Baby' and 'Aiyaari'.

Tabu, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. 

