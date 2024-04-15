Autism Month: Sanya Malhotra bats for a structured learning environment for neurodivergent individuals

Sanya Malhotra extends support to a noble cause this autism month, attends the opening of a special school for neurodivergent individuals.

This autism month, Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra attended the opening ceremony of ‘So-Hum Smiles’, a special school for neurodivergent individuals. The school which is supported by an NGO, provides exceptional care and support to those in need. With her presence, Sanya extended her support to the school’s noble cause. She believes that the institution is more than just a therapy center as it also embodies a vision of inclusivity, empowerment, and compassion.

She said, “I am truly happy that this center is opening which is the need of an hour to provide help for the neurodivergent individuals. It is critical to find a structured yet flexible learning environment for these people focused on life skills and independent living. It is imperative to find acceptance and a place for these kids and adults in society not just for these kids but also for society to do better and be uplifted. I am sure the center will create a fruitful impact on numerous lives.”

Sanya completed seven years in the film industry in December. Taking to Instagram, Sanya shared clips from her different films in the past seven years which include films like 'Badhaai Ho', 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', 'Pagglait', 'Photograph', 'Love Hostel', 'Jawan', and 'Patakhaa' among others. Her debut film 'Dangal', starring actor Aamir Khan in the lead role, was declared a blockbuster hit and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films. It was based on India's first female wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari and their father Mahaveer Singh Phogat.

Meanwhile, Sanya was recently seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. 'Sam Bahadur' was released worldwide on December 1.

Sanya is all set to come up with her next film 'Mrs'. In the teaser, Sanya is seen juggling between her household chores and patriarchal rules. It is helmed by 'Cargo' fame Arati Kadav and is produced by Harman Baweja. Sanya plays the lead in the film, which also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh. The film is the Hindi adaption of the Malayalam drama, 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. 'Mrs' had its World Premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 17.

