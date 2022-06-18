Ayan Mukerji spills the beans on why he works with Ranbir Kapoor so often

The filmmaker minces no words in calling his "good friend" amazing and has revealed as to why the actor is a key part in all his movies.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Ayan Mukerji

A common factor that connects Ayan Mukerji's maiden film 'Wake Up Sid!', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and his upcoming magnum opus 'Brahmastra ' is Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The filmmaker minces no words in calling his "good friend" amazing and has revealed as to why the actor is a key part in all his movies.

In a conversation with IANS, Ayan said: "Well, Ranbir is amazing... He is genuinely an actor whose craft is really admired and I am fortunate enough that when we met on 'Wake Up Sid!' we became very good friends and we also understand each other very well at work."

"He likes my vision and he likes the way I think and he has a lot of faith in it. I have been writing stories about young characters sort of similar to the age I am going through or I am going in life with the thinking I have."

Show full article