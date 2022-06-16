Throwback Thursday: When Karan Johar announced the magnum opus ‘Brahmastra’ on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

The filmmaker, all the way back in 2017, made the announcement of this juggernaut that has the potential to be the pioneering film of Hindi Cinema

Picture Courtesy: PR

A decade of sweat, scathe, success has finally transformed into a spectacle the nation was waiting for with bated breaths. The subject here is Ayan Mukerji’s magnanimous trilogy, ‘Brahmastra’, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, whose trailer just dropped on June 14 with expected anticipation and attention. Given the audacity of the man behind the vision, this has the power to change perceptions, if not entirely cinema.

Blending Indian mythology with Western technology (sort of), Mukerji has aimed to create a classic cocktail of deep rooted storytelling and international appeal. One idea, one moment, one thought led to a larger-than-life juggernaut that opens in cinemas on September 9. But when was the first hint of the announcement made?

Back in 2017, Karan Johar welcomed Ranbir Kapoor on to a new Dharma project. This was Dharma Productions’ tweet on the occasion of Kapoor’s 35th birthday on September 28:

