Varun Dhawan's Baby John to not match collections of Stree 2 or Pushpa 2, says trade

Updated on: 23 December,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

It may not compete with the best films of 2024, but analysts say Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is likely to earn a notable Rs 16 crore on Day 1

Advance bookings for the much-anticipated Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John have opened, and trade analysts believe the film looks promising. The actioner, they claim, is expected to rake in Rs 16 crore on its opening day, with collections over the first weekend likely to cross Rs 50 crore. That the film—directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee—aims to cater to the masses implies that it is a strong contender at the box-office. 


However, trade experts exercise restraint when pitting it against other offerings of the year. Girish Wankhede tells mid-day, “It’s too early to know the exact [figures] because the bookings are picking up as we speak. 


Since it is set to release soon after the release of Pushpa 2—The Rule, they couldn’t open booking earlier. That has compromised the [collections]. It cannot match [the collections] of Stree 2 or Pushpa 2. But, it has great music, Atlee’s name, and Varun’s star power. There is a good chance that the film will pick up from Monday.” A remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film Theri, Baby John also features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff. 


