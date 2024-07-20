Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bad Newz Twitter Review Netizens call Vicky Kaushal an all rounder call the movie a 90s comedy

Bad Newz Twitter Review: Netizens call Vicky Kaushal an 'all-rounder', call the movie a '90s comedy'

Updated on: 20 July,2024 03:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

After the movie came out, many fans flocked to theatres yesterday to see it on opening day. Let's take a look at how the users have reacted!

Bad Newz Twitter Review: Netizens call Vicky Kaushal an 'all-rounder', call the movie a '90s comedy'

Bad Newz Twitter Review: Earlier this month, Vicky Kaushal wowed everyone online with his dance moves on Tauba Tauba. He and his co-star Triptii Dimri then turned up the heat with their great chemistry in the song Jaanam. This Friday, the two of them, along with Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk, hit the big screen in their much-anticipated romantic comedy Bad Newz.


Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

