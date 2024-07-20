After the movie came out, many fans flocked to theatres yesterday to see it on opening day. Let's take a look at how the users have reacted!

Bad Newz

Listen to this article Bad Newz Twitter Review: Netizens call Vicky Kaushal an 'all-rounder', call the movie a '90s comedy' x 00:00

Bad Newz Twitter Review: Earlier this month, Vicky Kaushal wowed everyone online with his dance moves on Tauba Tauba. He and his co-star Triptii Dimri then turned up the heat with their great chemistry in the song Jaanam. This Friday, the two of them, along with Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk, hit the big screen in their much-anticipated romantic comedy Bad Newz.

After the movie came out, many fans flocked to theatres yesterday to see it on opening day. Let's take a look at how the users have reacted!

ADVERTISEMENT

One Word Review

VERDICT - ENTERTAINING

RATING - ⭐⭐⭐⭐



"Bad Newz" is a delightful blend of humor, drama, and emotion. With ample laughs, witty one-liners, and an engrossing storyline, it promises non-stop entertainment. (1/2)#BadNewzReview #BadNewz #TriptiDimri pic.twitter.com/igqea0a7FD — Arjun Chaudhary (@NumberdarMoond) July 19, 2024

#BadNewz Film review

It's 90's like comedy movie, Cringe Slapstick Loud jokes will make you irritated Movie too slow because you will start seeing your mobile due to irritating jokes!



It family drama comedy movie which today's generation will not like much , too slow too boring… pic.twitter.com/qRbrrYIRZa — Ankit (@terakyalenadena) July 19, 2024

One Word Review

VERDICT - ENTERTAINING

RATING - ⭐⭐⭐⭐



"Bad Newz" is a delightful blend of humor, drama, and emotion. With ample laughs, witty one-liners, and an engrossing storyline, it promises non-stop entertainment. (1/2)#BadNewzReview #BadNewz #TriptiDimri pic.twitter.com/YLUnO0RUyF — Rishabh📽️ (@filmyy_guy) July 19, 2024

#BadNewz was a bad experience for me. Some jokes and moments work, but overall, the humor is a letdown. The movie feels forgettable. The plot felt stretched and dragged since there was not much in the story. Performance-wise, Vicky Kaushal again proved he is an all-rounder. Old… pic.twitter.com/tudnRMW6Jm — DesiNerd (@iamDesiNerd) July 19, 2024

#BadNewz review :- don't wast your time & money!!! 🚨#TriptiiDimri did great job she overshadowed main lead completely#VickyKaushal & Ammy Vikr also played their parts very well but film is below average



This is how i watched whole film.. pic.twitter.com/s6ebzNdmSn — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) July 19, 2024

It's a mixed bag. The movie has some charm and a fun premise, but the humor is inconsistent and the second half drags. Hope you liked the short review of the movie badnewz#BadNewzReview#TriptiiDimri#VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/Fy20lJEpcN — The big reviewer (@TheBigReviewer7) July 19, 2024

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.