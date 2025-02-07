Badass Ravi Kumar is touted to be a retro-action musical and is a grand homage to the golden era of Bollywood which includes high-octane action, unforgettable characters, and punchy dialogues

Himesh Reshammiya is back with an acting project after a longtime and it has got fans curious. The curiosity has definitely led to an increased footfall to the theatres even as the film competes with this weekend's releases- Loveyapa, Thandel and Vidaamuyarchi. Himesh Reshammiya known for his chartbuster music has grabbed attention with his acting project that also stars Prabhu Deva. Badass Ravi Kumar is touted to be a retro-action musical and is a grand homage to the golden era of Bollywood which includes high-octane action, unforgettable characters, and punchy dialogues.

Audience hoot and whistle for Badass Ravi Kumar

The early reviews and reactions to the film has come with the audience sharing their take on the film on social media. A video doing the rounds sees the audience cheering, whistling and hooting to a massy scene in the film featuring power-packed dialogues.

About Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar:

A narrative steeped in the masala magic of the 80s, Badass Ravi Kumar takes forward the legacy of Himesh Reshammiya's Ravi Kumar, a character introduced in the film The Xpose. The film is directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. Decorated with a multi-starrer cast, the movie stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Prashant Narayan, Manish Wadhwa and others.

Last year, the actor and singer Himesh shared the details of the film and said, "Taking a leaf from the books of legends and my inspirations like Vijay Anand, Manmohan Desai and Subhash Ghai, Badass Ravikumar will be a complete package, shot on a grand scale with visuals, action and music that will be unprecedented. I want to give my fans a grand, musical, action-packed experience of a lifetime."

The music of 'Badass Ravi Kumar' is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

When it comes to music, Himesh Reshammiya has it all sorted. He is credited for successful songs like 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa', 'Tera Suroor', 'Mujhko Yaad Satyae Teri', 'Laagi Chhute Na', 'Aap Ki Khatir' and many more. But when it comes to acting, the musician hasn't had much luck or no luck at all.

Badass Ravi Kumar marks his 10th acting project. Reshammiya, who has also penned the story and composed music for the film has been winning hearts so far for the masaledaar film. nly time will tell if the social media buzz and excitement will translate to box office numbers.