Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Tiger Shroff breaks silence on his relationship status: 'Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein' x 00:00

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Akshay Kumar, recently got candid about his relationship status. During the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar teased Tiger Shroff while giving him advice as a young star in the industry. He said, "Main ye kahunga ki Tiger, hamesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo (Always stay in one direction)" This was an indirect hint at Tiger's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani.

Reiterating the same, Tiger was asked to comment on his relationship status during an interview on Times Now. He was asked, “Are you single? Aapki zindagi kis Disha mein jaa rahi hai?”, to which he cleverly responded, “Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein… aur wo hai mera kaam”

Tiger was rumoured to have been dating Disha Patani for a long time. The couple was well-known for their Sunday lunch dates at a restaurant and were frequently sighted together. Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, rumours also suggested that they've broken up.

Rumours of their reconciliation started doing rounds after they celebrated Holi together, a video of which was shared by Disha on her Instagram account. That being said, they also post birthday wishes and appreciation posts for each other on social media.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

As per the trailer, what one can understand is that Prithviraj has hijacked a potent, powerful and dangerous weapon and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are entrusted with the task of getting it back safely.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official trailer which received a good response from the fans. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

(With inputs from ANI)