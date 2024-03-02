Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tiger Shroff Birthday 2024 Here are some interesting facts about the Heropanti star
Tiger Shroff Birthday 2024: Here are some interesting facts about the ‘Heropanti’ star

Updated on: 02 March,2024 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Today, on Tiger Shroff’s birthday, here are some interesting facts about him that will leave you startled

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved actors in the industry. Known for his gymnastic skills and shy nature the actor doesn't speak about himself much, which is why people don't know a lot about him. Today, on Tiger Shroff’s birthday, here are some interesting facts about him that will leave you startled.


Actor’s Real Name


Tiger Shroff's real name is Jai Hemant Shroff. His dad, Jackie Shroff, gave him the name Tiger because when he was little, he used to bite like a tiger. Tiger was born on March 2, 1990, and has a younger sister named Krishna.


Trained Martial Artist

Tiger is a trained martial artist. He inclines to sports, gymnastics, and dancing. Earlier, the 'Heropanti' actor didn't plan to be in movies, but he decided to try it out in the end.

Friendship with Shraddha Kapoor

He and Shraddha Kapoor have been close friends since childhood. They studied together at the American School of Bombay, and they even acted together in the movie 'Baaghi.'

Rejected TV Debut

In 2009, Tiger Shroff was offered the main role in a TV show called 'Fauji,' but he said no. He wanted to start his career directly in films, not through television. His first Bollywood movie was 'Heropanti' with Kriti Sanon.

Love for Aamir Khan

Tiger really looks up to Aamir Khan. He thinks Aamir is the best actor in the industry and also a great person. Tiger even helped Aamir with his workouts for the movie 'Dhoom 3.' Aamir's humility and simplicity inspire Tiger. According to the Times of India, in an interview, he said, ‘Aamir is not only the best actor in the industry but he is one of the best human beings too. The mammoth star that he is, he is humble. I wish even if I get 50% of the stardom he has, I have 100% of his simplicity and humanity.’

One Regret of His Life

Despite having great skin, light eyes, and a fit body, Tiger wishes he were a bit taller. He's not as tall as his father, Jackie Shroff, and that's something he regrets.

