Badshah is all set to hit the special Holi Fest in Dubai today

This year's Holi season is a special one because Badshah is performing for a ‘Day to Night Party’ on 12th March 2023 at Zero Gravity Beach Club in Dubai, along with Deep Money

Badshah. Pic/PR

March is the month of celebration and whether you are looking to celebrate Holi or attend a special party, the peppy rapper-singer Badshah is all set to light up the celebration in a bigger and better way. This year's Holi season is a special one because he is performing for a ‘Day to Night Party’ on 12th March 2023 at Zero Gravity Beach Club in Dubai, along with Deep Money. The concert is organized by VKR Entertainment LLC, owned by Mr. Vivek Kumar Rungta, who has promised to bring the celebration spirit for the day.

The most celebrated singer Badshah is one of the biggest performers when it comes to live performances and is known for his energetic and captivating stage presence. To continue to celebrate the Holi festival, he will be seen treating the fans from day to night with his most popular numbers ‘Kala Chasma’, ‘Lets’s Nacho’, ‘Akh Lad Jaave’, ‘DJ Waley Babu’, ‘Garmi’ and many more from the Bollywood blockbuster. He will be playing from Day to night along with other artists like Deep Money, and Raghav and his special act will be the highlight of the Holi festival.

On being asked about the event, Badshah said, “This is my second concert with VKR Entertainment and it’s always fun to work with them. I have performed before for my UAE audiences and they have always been generous to me. The kind of joy and high I get to perform for them is absolutely unparalleled. I am really looking forward to performing and bringing colors into my audience’s lives through my performance and giving them the one-of-a-kind experience this Holi season.”

The power-packed crooner is a global powerhouse who has always managed to deliver phenomenal performances all over the world, and this year, the colors, music, and Badshah’s peppy singing, is there anything else fans could ask for on this Holi festival? The promoters have been working non-stop to treat the music lovers in Dubai and concert tickets are now available through Platinum list.