'Bandra Girls' Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora share posts on social media; see pics

Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are one of the BFF of Bollywood. They never fail to share and comment on each other posts on social media.

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her selfie of herself from her car on Instagram story captioning "My face when i shoot in Bandra #TheCrew"

The smirk on Kareena's face is clearly visible.



After sometime, Malaika also shared her picture on Instagram story with the caption, "My happy face too when am shooting at bandra bebo @kareenakapoorkhan"

After that Kareena reposted Malaika Arora's picture in her story captioning, "Bandra Girls (heart emoji)"

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are usually spotted in night out parties with her girl gang.

On Monday night, Malaika Arora was spotted with Arjun Kapoor in car arriving at Karan Johar's residence for the house party. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Ayan Mukerji and others were also spotted.

Bebo was last seen in 2022 comedy drama film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with Aamir Khan which was an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The film was directed by Advait Chandan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.



'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.Apart from 'The Crew',

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

