Bastar: 'The Kerala Story' team now head to Chhattisgarh to uncover 'hidden truth'

The team of the recently released film 'The Kerala Story' are all set to uncover 'hidden truth' from another part of the country. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Sudipto Sen who made 'the Kerala Story' have announced their next titled 'Bastar'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle to share the announcement note. "‘THE KERALA STORY’ TEAM REUNITES… ANNOUNCE ‘BASTAR’… After the #Blockbuster success of #TheKeralaStory, producer #VipulAmrutlalShah and director #SudiptoSen reunite for a new film, titled #Bastar… 5 April 2024 release… OFFICIAL POSTER…" he wrote sharing the official poster. The poster has trees in a forest fallen on the ground, a communist flag in the corner and gun pointing towards the forest.

'Bastar', a district in the state of Chhattisgarh, is well known for its tribal population, which comprises around 63% of the total. A large number of Bastar tribals still live in deep forests and avoid mingling with outsiders in order to protect their own unique culture. While the makers have not revealed much about the plot of the film, going by the poster, it seems to be centered around the Naxalites in the region.

'Bastar' is being developed and produced by Sunshine pictures pvt ltd in association with Last monk media. While the film is slated to release on 5th April 2024, we are excited to know about the starcast of the film!

Meanwhile, the makers of 'The Kerala Story' were in the midst of a raging controversy around the release of their film in May. The film has been in the news after it was accused of exaggerating facts and has also been termed as a 'propaganda' film. However, the film has turned out to be a winner at the box office and breaking records at the box office.

'The Kerala Story' narrates the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage. A massive controversy erupted around the film after its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. However, in the face of protests, the contentious figure in the trailer was later withdrawn. Its trailer description was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala. The makers also agreed in Kerala High Court to remove the mention of 32000 women from all their social media handles.