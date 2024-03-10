Breaking News
Shining bright, or not?

Updated on: 11 March,2024 05:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Curating the best and worst fashion choices from celebratory events in the city, we find Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor stealing the show. Do you agree?

Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Bold in red



Neha Dhupia turns heads with her unique selection that stands out from the lot, while Sonakshi Sinha chooses a lot of bling


My style

New mother Rubina Dilaik’s bold blue ensemble has people sharing polarised opinions online

A sure miss

Ananya Panday’s dress does little to flatter her frame, while Rinku Dhawan and Paras Chhabra simply fail to impress

Dress the part

Fashion remains the top priority for celebrities—including Tamannaah Bhatia, Hema Malini and Sushmita Sen—who arrive at designer Neeta Lulla’s do

All the drama

A dramatic hair flip for the cameras or a smart way to hide her identity—what, according to you, is the story behind this image of Palak Tiwari as she turns up with rumoured beau Ibrahim Ali Khan at a city restaurant?

