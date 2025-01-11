While Hrithik is currently dating actor-singer Saba Azad, Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan. They all are friends with each other and often spotted hanging out together

Picture Courtesy/Sussanne Khan's Instagram account

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan maintains a cordial relationship with his former wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan. As it's his birthday today, Sussanne did not forget to wish him on social media with a special message.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne penned a note wishing Hrithik loads of happiness.

"Happyyy happiest birthday Rye.. and huggge celebrations for 25 years of KNPH.. and I know the bestttt of your talent and personality starts now," she wrote, adding a group picture with Hrithik.

The snap shows Sussane sharing smiles with Hrithik and his girlfriend Saba Azad. We can also spot Sussanne's partner Arslan Goni in the picture.

Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2013. They got married in 2000 but after 13 years of living together, the duo announced their separation. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

While Hrithik is currently dating actor-singer Saba Azad, Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan. They all are friends with each other and often spotted hanging out together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik this January completed 25 years as an actor. His debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' re-released in theatres on his birthday today, leaving fans excited and nostalgic.

Recently, he took some time off his schedule and met with members of Indian media in Mumbai. During his informal meeting, he expressed his gratitude to them for supporting him throughout his journey so far.

In a heartfelt speech, Hrithik reflected on his career, thanking media for making him "responsible"."25 years! I remember 25 years back when 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' was releasing I was so shy and so anxious that I didn't do a single interview. I didn't step out of my house to do anything. I just skipped the entire promotional event... 25 years have passed and unfortunately, that side of me has not changed. I'm still as shy...This is really an excuse and an opportunity for me to say things to all of you that probably I have never said in 25 years," he said.

"I truly think that you have helped me, all of you, have helped me become the human and the actor that I am in these 25 years through our interactions. Through all the questions and answers you have made me feel made me feel uncomfortable I grew with that. sometimes you made me feel responsible sometimes you made me feel accountable. Guys, not good for a shy guy! Guys, not good for a shy guy," Hrithik added.

He will also be seen in Netflix's docu-series 'The Roshans', which revolves around the trials and triumphs of Bollywood's iconic Roshan family -- musician Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rajesh, Rakesh, and Hrithik.

