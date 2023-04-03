'Bholaa' Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer collects Rs 44.28 cr in extended first weekend

'Bholaa', the action thriller film that also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande, and Vineet Kumar. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur

Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' was released in theatres on March 30 on the occasion of Ram Navmi. The film opened at Rs 11.2 crore and saw a spike over the weekend. Over its extended first weekend, the film has managed to collect Rs. 44. 28 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box office updates of the film directed by Ajay Devgn. "#Bholaa puts up a healthy score in its *extended* 4-day weekend… The spike on Sat and Sun added strength to its overall total… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr. Total: ₹ 44.28 cr. #India biz. Bholaa needs to maintain the momentum over weekdays… In fact, it’s the performance on weekdays that will determine where it’s headed."

"The #Ramadan period as well as #IPL2023 have impacted its biz, to an extent… However, the holidays ahead - Tue [#MahavirJayanti] and Fri [#GoodFriday] - may prove advantageous. Lack of prominent releases [till #KBKJ on #Eid] is another advantage that #Bholaa enjoy," he added.

'Bholaa' is Ajay's fourth directorial after his summer 2022 release 'Runway 34'. Ajay had a great theatrical run with his last release, 'Drishyam 2' which bailed the Bollywood industry out of trouble and provided much-needed respite to the industry, which is currently struggling with the disinterest of the audience and the boycott trend.

Ajay Devgn played the role of Bholaa, and Tabu played the role of an injured police officer who had to rely on Ajay's (Bholaa) help to survive. It revolves around an ex-convict (Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.