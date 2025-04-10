Breaking News
Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer: Rajkummar Rao is in a time loop, strugles to reach his wedding date

Updated on: 10 April,2025 02:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The trailer of Bhool Chuk Maaf has been unveiled. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead along with a talented supporting cast

After winning hearts with Skyforce and Chhaava, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films is back with a fresh, chaotic, and charming love story - Bhool Chuk Maaf. The trailer for this heartwarming romantic comedy is finally here, offering a glimpse into a world where one man’s perfect day turns into an endless loop of chaos. Directed and written by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf pairs Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi for the very first time - bringing together irresistible chemistry, quirky storytelling, and the soul of small-town India.


About Bhool Chuk Maaf


Set against the colorful backdrop of Varanasi, the film follows Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who manages to land a government job to win over his love, Titli. But just before the wedding, everything goes hilariously wrong. Trapped in a single day that keeps repeating, Ranjan must figure out what went wrong, why Mahadev hit pause on his life, and what it will take to set things right. 


From the makers of Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a delightful blend of humour, heart, and fate’s unexpected twists. 

'Biggest small town pressure'

As producer Dinesh Vijan shares, “Storytelling is at its best when it comes from the heart of India. At its core, Bhool Chuk Maaf explores the two biggest small-town pressures: finding the right bride and securing a decent job. Chokri aur naukri, as we say. Ranjan and Titli are madly in love, but caught between the very real tussle of love and naukri, as they navigate the expectations of their heart that wants romance, and of the family that wants a reliable paycheck. Layered with humour, deep human emotions and the beautiful tradition of nek karya, this film will make you laugh, maybe even cry, and most of all, believe in love and life again.”

Director Karan Sharma adds, “It’s a story dressed up in comedy, confusion, and a lot of heart. But at the same time, at its core, Bhool Chuk Maaf is about self-reflection hidden within chaos. We’ve taken a unique and fun idea, but grounded it in relationships, family, and faith - the things that define all of us. It’s a film I want families to watch together.”

Presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Bhool Chuk Maaf promises to be this year’s most unexpected ride through love, time, and everything in between. Catch the trailer now, and don’t forget, the madness unfolds in theatres on May 9, 2025!

Kyu hai ek hi din on repeat? Find out soon.

