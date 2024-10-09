She captioned it as ‘Snack Time’. Adding to it, she also wrote, “Pick your favourite snack; I am going to eat them all”

Picture Courtesy/Instagram account

Listen to this article Bhumi Pednekar gives fans a glimpse of her mouth-watering Navratri snacks x 00:00

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses of her Navratri snack moment.

In one of the pictures, we can see various snacks that look delicious, and mouth-watering, and perfectly capture the spirit of the occasion. The delicious spread included sabudaana vada, pani puri, misal pav, farsan, etc.

She captioned it as ‘Snack Time’. Adding to it, she also wrote, “Pick your favourite snack; I am going to eat them all.”

In another picture, she could be seen relishing the snacks while wearing a gorgeous yellow floral lehenga with a beautiful set of jewellery that looks stunning on her.

Navratri is the festival of the goddess Durga and is celebrated over nine nights, and each day is dedicated to a different form of Durga. This festival celebrates the victory of Maa Durga of good over evil.

The pictures shared by Bhumi are from Pune, Maharashtra, where she also attended a Navratri event. In another picture shared by her, she could be seen waving her hand to her fans and enjoying the evening.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar started her career with the film "Dum Laga Ke Haisa," opposite Ayushmaan Khuraana. She went on to do films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), a social drama highlighting sanitation issues, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Raksha Bandhan, The Lady Killer, Bhakshak, and many more.

She will soon be seen opposite Ishaan Khatttar in a Netflix series titled "The Royals." The release date is yet to be announced. Other actors in the series are Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, and Chunky Pandey. This marks the web series debut of Bhumi Pednekar.

