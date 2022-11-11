BIGG BOSS 16: Housemates hail Shiv Thakare for being chivalrous despite Archana Gautam getting violent

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 was not like the usual ones as we saw a massive showdown between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam
The recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 was not like the usual ones as we saw a massive showdown between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. The fight which started over a petty issue of 'tissue paper' got blown out of proportion after Archana tried to strangulate Shiv Thakare during a fight.
At first, Tina had a problem with Archana, who hid 2-3 tissue boxes in the kitchen as she refused to give away the tissues to be used in the bathroom. Tina, Nimrit reprimanded Archana for hiding tissue boxes and sugar and in return Archana said 'Ghusa Lo' in a very deragatory manner which irked Shiv Thakare. Shiv and Archana who had an altercation post following the issue got a rude shock after Archana strangulated him and tried to pin him to the wall.
All the housemates, stood by Shiv and demanded Archana's eviction and also reprimanded Archana for her ill behaviour. All the housemates hailed the former for maintaining his calm, Sajid Khan even went on to the extent of saying "I have become your fan, because I would have broken her nose". Actor Rannvijay Singha too came out in the support of the former Bigg Boss Marathi winner. He wrote "STAND BY SHIV THAKARE @ShivThakare9
