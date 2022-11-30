×
Breaking News
New Delhi: AAP candidate booked for flaunting revolver while dancing
Lalu to undergo kidney transplant on December 5: Tejashwi
Taliban: At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school
Author-director of Kannada play on Tipu Sultan receives death threats
Mumbai: BEST announces new ‘super saver’ travel plans for commuters

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Shalin fight over the topic of mental health

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit, Shalin fight over the topic of 'mental health'

Updated on: 30 November,2022 06:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen engaging in a fight amid a task

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit, Shalin fight over the topic of 'mental health'

Pic Courtesy: IANS


In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen engaging in a fight amid a task. During the task, Nimrit and Shalin have an argument and Nimrit asks what is his issue.


Also Read: REVEALED: What Varun Dhawan spoke about Kriti Sanon-Prabhas dating 'rumour'

Shalin says he has mental issues and Nimrit thinks it is directed at her indirectly as she has previously opened up about being in depression. Nimrit gets angry and says how can Shalin make fun of her mental health and depression.



Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' gets a new release date

She shouts and yells at him. And as a consequence, Nimrit says Shalin Bhanot does not exist for her.


Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bigg boss 16 Salman Khan Bigg Boss Shalin Bhanot tina dutta bollywood bollywood gossips bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK