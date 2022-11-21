×
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan defends Tina Datta; says no one looked at her pain, slams Shalin Bhanot

21 November,2022  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

During the 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' episode, when Salman Khan raised this issue, Shalin once again enacted Tina and questioned her pain. To which, Salman came to Datta’s rescue.

Actress Tina Datta twisted her ankle in Bigg Boss 16 earlier this week that lead to a huge fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. Both her friends instead of taking Tina’s care indulged into a nasty fight. The actress who was in intense pain took medicines and tried her best to settle this issue. But ironically Shalin blamed her to be faking that pain. During the 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' episode, when Salman Khan raised this issue, Shalin once again enacted Tina and questioned her pain. To which, Salman came to Datta’s rescue.


Tina mentioned that she did an X-ray and also took many pain killers to relieve that pain. Salman backed her saying that pain killers are to kill the pain and hence Tina could stand on her feet after seeing the doctor. Salman slammed Shalin for his ruthless actions against Tina. Khan also mentioned that instead of taking Tina’s care both the boys were busy abusing and have a dirty fight.



Salman also expressed that Tina has always tried explaining Shalin the right points. During the episode, Tina vocally presented her points and was clear that Sumbul’s obsession didn’t allow her to explain her points to Shalin. Tina has always presented her points upfrontly and caught the attention of audiences. While everyone was blaming Tina, Salman said she was absolutely right and everyone wronged her.

 

