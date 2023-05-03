Shehnaaz, who made her B-Town debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, says reality show wasn’t a stepping stone to acting career

Shehnaaz Gill

Listen to this article Bigg Boss ain’t a ticket to Bollywood x 00:00

Shehnaaz Gill may have forayed into Bollywood last month with the Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but she was already a household name thanks to her stint on Bigg Boss 13. While she is an example for many aspiring actors who consider the reality show a stepping stone to acting career, she shares a different view. “It’s not an acting-based show. If you stay real, people will connect with you. It doesn’t matter whether you are good or bad, just show the audience who you are. I’d like to tell those who have seen me on the reality show that not everybody can survive in the Bigg Boss house. I did because I am strong. If I can handle Bigg Boss with so much strength, I know there’s nothing I can’t do,” says Gill.

As she begins a new chapter in her career with movies, the actor is vocal about her ambitions that range from seeing herself “on big hoardings” to making relevant film choices. “I want to do women-oriented movies. I want to be a brand ambassador. I had these dreams since the beginning, but my thought process has changed recently. I have realised that it’s a male-dominated world. That’s the reason I want to do female-driven projects,” she smiles.

