Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s 3D-chess: Castling Ajit to checkmate the BJP?
Mumbai: Hooked with WhatsApp, and sunk on Telegram
Mumbai: Zeroes-and-heroes results will be fixed
Mumbai: Borivali East-WEH bridge likely to be ready by December
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 12 crore for a greener city
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss aint a ticket to Bollywood

Bigg Boss ain’t a ticket to Bollywood

Updated on: 03 May,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Shehnaaz, who made her B-Town debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, says reality show wasn’t a stepping stone to acting career

Bigg Boss ain’t a ticket to Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss ain’t a ticket to Bollywood
x
00:00

Shehnaaz Gill may have forayed into Bollywood last month with the Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but she was already a household name thanks to her stint on Bigg Boss 13. While she is an example for many aspiring actors who consider the reality show a stepping stone to acting career, she shares a different view. “It’s not an acting-based show. If you stay real, people will connect with you. It doesn’t matter whether you are good or bad, just show the audience who you are. I’d like to tell those who have seen me on the reality show that not everybody can survive in the Bigg Boss house. I did because I am strong. If I can handle Bigg Boss with so much strength, I know there’s nothing I can’t do,” says Gill.


As she begins a new chapter in her career with movies, the actor is vocal about her ambitions that range from seeing herself “on big hoardings” to making relevant film choices. “I want to do women-oriented movies. I want to be a brand ambassador. I had these dreams since the beginning, but my thought process has changed recently. I have realised that it’s a male-dominated world. That’s the reason I want to do female-driven projects,” she smiles.



Also Read: Gulshan Grover 'impressed and inspired' by Parineeti Chopra; shares pictures of their in-flight meet


Shehnaaz Gill Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK