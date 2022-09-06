Breaking News
‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover get mushy in latest picture

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover get mushy in latest picture

Updated on: 06 September,2022 01:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Hate Story 3' actor treated fans with a cute mushy picture.

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover get mushy in latest picture

Karan Singh Grover with wife Bipasha Basu. Pic/Yogen Shah


Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced that they are expecting their first child. On Monday, Karan dropped a hug featuring his lovely wife on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Hate Story 3' actor treated fans with a cute mushy picture. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "All mine!!! #monkeylove."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)


Also Read: Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu shares Karan Singh Grover's 'Dad Mode'; Watch

In the picture, the cute couple was seen smiling for the camera while hugging each other. Bipasha was seen dressed in a black sheer dress while his hubby was seen wearing a cream-coloured printed oversized shirt. As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Bipasha dropped a sweet comment. She wrote, "Cutie pie." One of the users wrote, "You guys are adorable." Another comment reads, "Wowwww."

Bipasha and Karan, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.She took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy."A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote. Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will you visit Mumbai`s Lalbaugcha Raja?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bipasha basu karan singh grover Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK