Bipasha Basu drops new sizzling picture from her maternity shoot

Updated on: 03 September,2022 01:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI | Compiled by: mid-day online correspondent |

In the picture, the actor could be seen donning an all-black see-through outfit with open hair

Bipasha Basu drops new sizzling picture from her maternity shoot

Bipasha and Karan. Pic/Instagram


Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu, on Friday, shared a picture from her latest maternity shoot. 


Taking to Instagram, the 'Alone' actor captioned the post, "Magical feelings Difficult to express in words #mypregnancyjourney #mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)


In the picture, the actor could be seen donning an all-black see-through outfit with open hair. Soon after the mother-to-be actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"I know what you mean!" Bipasha's husband Karan Singh Grover commented. A fan wrote, "You're shining like a Black Diamond Take care & keep enjoying this magical journey of Motherhood."

"Absolutely flawless, may Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless you," another one wrote. Bipasha and Karan, recently officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

