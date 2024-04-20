Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bipasha Basu shares unseen baby bump pic with Karan Singh Grover in sweet appreciation post
<< Back to Elections 2024

Bipasha Basu shares unseen baby bump pic with Karan Singh Grover in sweet appreciation post

Updated on: 20 April,2024 04:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen photo of her baby bump, captured alongside Karan Singh Grover, in a touching appreciation post

Bipasha Basu shares unseen baby bump pic with Karan Singh Grover in sweet appreciation post

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Listen to this article
Bipasha Basu shares unseen baby bump pic with Karan Singh Grover in sweet appreciation post
x
00:00

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been sharing adorable photos and videos of their daughter Devi, whom they welcomed into their lives nearly a year ago. They seem to be relishing parenthood and can't help but shower their daughter with love.


Bipasha Basu shares unseen baby bump pic with Karan Singh Grover


Bipasha has often expressed her love for her husband Karan, appreciating his constant support. Today, she shared another heartfelt post, thanking him and revealing two unseen photos from her pregnancy journey.


Bipasha Basu posted two photos on her Instagram account. The first one shows her proudly displaying her baby bump while Karan Singh Grover takes a mirror selfie with a silly expression. The second photo appears to be taken in the operating room, with Bipasha lying unconscious while a masked-up Karan tenderly touches her. In her caption, Bipasha expressed her thoughts.

She penned, “Happy Husband Appreciation Day 🩷🧿 Thank you for never making me feel alone. Thank you for looking after me every single day. Thank you for keeping me as your number one even after Devi is here. Thank you for understanding me. Endless list of thank yous. I am blessed to have you🙏🧿 Thank you Husband for being you.”

Bipasha Basu shares unseen baby bump pic with Karan Singh Grover, take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

About Bipasha Basu recently

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

On the work front, after making her debut with 'Ajnabee', Bipasha Basu rose to fame for her performance in Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller 'Raaz' in 2002, which was a smash hit and spawned multiple sequels. She also earned her first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie.

The actor has since appeared in several hit films, including 'Jism', 'No Entry', 'Dhoom 2', 'Corporate', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Creature 3D', 'and Alone', among others.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bipasha basu karan singh grover bollywood bollywood events bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK