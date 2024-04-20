Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen photo of her baby bump, captured alongside Karan Singh Grover, in a touching appreciation post

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu shares unseen baby bump pic with Karan Singh Grover in sweet appreciation post

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been sharing adorable photos and videos of their daughter Devi, whom they welcomed into their lives nearly a year ago. They seem to be relishing parenthood and can't help but shower their daughter with love.

Bipasha Basu shares unseen baby bump pic with Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha has often expressed her love for her husband Karan, appreciating his constant support. Today, she shared another heartfelt post, thanking him and revealing two unseen photos from her pregnancy journey.

Bipasha Basu posted two photos on her Instagram account. The first one shows her proudly displaying her baby bump while Karan Singh Grover takes a mirror selfie with a silly expression. The second photo appears to be taken in the operating room, with Bipasha lying unconscious while a masked-up Karan tenderly touches her. In her caption, Bipasha expressed her thoughts.

She penned, “Happy Husband Appreciation Day 🩷🧿 Thank you for never making me feel alone. Thank you for looking after me every single day. Thank you for keeping me as your number one even after Devi is here. Thank you for understanding me. Endless list of thank yous. I am blessed to have you🙏🧿 Thank you Husband for being you.”

Bipasha Basu shares unseen baby bump pic with Karan Singh Grover, take a look:

About Bipasha Basu recently

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

On the work front, after making her debut with 'Ajnabee', Bipasha Basu rose to fame for her performance in Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller 'Raaz' in 2002, which was a smash hit and spawned multiple sequels. She also earned her first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie.

The actor has since appeared in several hit films, including 'Jism', 'No Entry', 'Dhoom 2', 'Corporate', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Creature 3D', 'and Alone', among others.