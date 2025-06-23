Bobby Deol met Diljit Dosanjh and shared a fun photo, calling him 'Punjabi munda.' Fans loved the unexpected duo—Bobby in a sleeveless black tee, Diljit in a quirky bucket hat—showing off their signature styles

Picture Courtesy/Bobby Deol's Instagram account

Listen to this article Bobby Deol strikes a pose with Diljit Dosanjh, calls it a Punjabi moment x 00:00

Actor Bobby Deol bumped into Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh and expressed his joy at finding a fellow Punjabi guy.

Bobby took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of the two stars posing together in what seems like a store. Bobby looks dapper in a black sleeveless shirt paired with round sunglasses, flaunting a rugged bearded look and beefed up muscles.

Meanwhile, Diljit looked handsome in his signature quirky style with a printed bucket hat, oversized black sunglasses, a black t-shirt, and a big smile. The “Amar Singh Chamkila” star could be seen striking a playful pose with his hands.

For the caption, Bobby wrote: “Punjabi Munda mil gaya oye! @diljitdosanjh.”

Talking about Bobby, his recent work includes “Housefull 5”. It also stars such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nagis Fakri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film released in theatres on June 6 with two climaxes. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The 56-year-old actor is all set to portray the iconic Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in “Hari Hara Veera Mallu,” a period action spectacle headlined by Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, Diljit has joined Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for third schedule of “Border 2” at Pune’s National Defence Academy

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

A sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border", the movie is believed to be based on India and Pakistan's Kargil War of 1999.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, along with JP Dutta's J.P. Films, "Border 2" is likely to be released in the theatres on January 23, 2026.

