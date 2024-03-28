Breaking News
Bobby Deol to play a cold-blooded menacing villain in Alia Bhatt’s upcoming spy film

Updated on: 28 March,2024 01:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Alia Bhatt plays a female agent, directed by YRF’s homegrown director Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh.

Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who created waves with his character Abrar Haque in 'Animal', is all set to play an antagonist once again for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming spy film by Yash Raj Films. 


A source informed IANS, “Bobby Deol’s inclusion to the YRF Spy Universe is an incredible casting coup by Aditya Chopra! Bobby will become a cold-blooded, menacing villain set to destroy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action spectacle that will blow the minds of audiences,” said a source.


In the upcoming yet-untitled film, Alia plays a female agent, directed by YRF’s homegrown director Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Sharvari, who is paired with Alia as super agents on a mission. Rawail has previously helmed 'The Railway Men' which streamed on Netflix. 


The yet-untitled film will be the seventh film of YRF Spy Universe after 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan', 'Tiger 3' and 'War 2'. The film is reportedly set to go on floors later this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby continues to bask in the success of ‘Animal’. His dance on the song ‘Jamal Kudu’ has become iconic. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor showcases a story about a father-son relationship. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also stars Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Bobby is all set to star in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'. 

He also has the much-awaited 'Kanguva' starring Suriya Sivakumar. Bobby will lock horns with Suriya in the action thriller. The official synopsis of the Tamil film read, "A story that travels 500 years from 1700's to 2023 about a Hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished.” Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu are also part of 'Kanguva'.

Bobby and Suriya recently attended Amazon Prime Video's event in Mumbai and spoke highly of each other. Bobby said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor."

Suriya also shared how Bobby added more power to the film with his acting chops. "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger," Suriya said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

