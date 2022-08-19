Bollywood celebrities extend Janmashtami wishes on social media

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video from one of his films where he can be seen breaking the Dahi Handi, which he captioned in Hindi, "Ala re Ala Govinda Ala"

Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn. Pic/AFP

On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2022, many Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut extended heartfelt wishes on social media. Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video from one of his films where he can be seen breaking the Dahi Handi, which he captioned in Hindi, "Ala re Ala Govinda Ala."

Sharing another post, he wrote in Hindi, "Janmashtami mangalmai ho."

Ajay Devgn shared a post on Twitter in Hindi, which reads, "Jab Krishna Bhagwan aapke saarthi ho, tab zindagi ki har mushkil asaan ho jaati hai. Janmashtami ki hardik shubhkamnayein."

Veteran actor Hema Malini shared a post, and captioned it, "It is that festival tonite which we all look fwd to with joy & enthusiasm. Yes! It is Shri Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of the Lord who came to earth to annihilate all evil. His Bhagvat Gita is acknowledged as the best treatise on how to live an honorable life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

'Dhaakad' actor Kangana Ranaut shared a picture on Instagram stories. Sidharth Malhotra also shared a story on Instagram to wish his fans on Janmashtami. Comedian Bharti Singh shared an adorable video of her newborn baby Laksh, dressed as Lord Krishna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laksh Singh Limbachiya (Golla)ð (@laksh_singhlimbachiya)

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan shared a video and captioned it, "Radhe Radhe bolo Jai Kanhaiya Laal ki #KrishnaJanmashtami."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video from the pooja ceremony and captioned it, "Jai Kanhaiya lal ki. Janmashtami ki shubhkaamnayein aap sabhi ko."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly: I used to dress my son Rudransh as Lord Krishna

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal