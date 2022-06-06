Breaking News
Bollywood celebrities slam 'shameful and disgusting' perfume ad

Updated on: 06 June,2022 10:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

After the outrage, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the suspension of the controversial perfume ads

Bollywood celebrities slam 'shameful and disgusting' perfume ad

Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra. Pics/Yogen Shah


Several Bollywood celebrities have condemned the "misogynistic" advertisement of a perfume brand which sparked national outrage and was later banned by the government.

Slamming the advertisement, Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray 'gang rape' innuendo ads..!! Shameful."





