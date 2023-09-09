Ayan Mukerji had revealed in 2019 that his film Brahmastra was originally titled Dragon and Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva was named Rumi

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Brahmastra: Did you know? Film was originally titled Dragon and Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva was Rumi x 00:00

Ayan Mukerji`s directorial, Brahmastra, completed a year since its release The film was originally titled Dragon Ranbir Kapoor`s character was named Rumi and sported long locks

Ayan Mukerji's dream project, Brahmastra, completed a year today. After clearing numerous hurdles including multiple delays, the mythological fantasy saw daylight on September 9, 2022, and got a tremendous response at the box office. Based on Ranbir Kapoor's character, named Shiva, the film was deeply rooted in Indian mythology.

While the title Brahmastra has been derived from Hindu mythology, did you know the film was originally called Dragon? In fact, Ranbir's character Shiva was initially named Rumi. On March 10, 2019, Ayan shared the anecdote on Instagram. He had also shared a picture of the actor sporting long locks.

His caption read, "Rumi. First, he was Rumi. Rumi with long hair. This image is from an early look test for the movie. Rumi said, ‘Love is the bridge between you and everything...’, and that feeling is the foundation we started building the protagonist of this movie on... But then, there was new inspiration, newer thoughts... Dragon became Brahmāstra, we gave Ranbir a haircut, and Rumi became... Shiva."

On Brahmastra's anniversary, Ayan shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday, BrahmÄstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the BrahmÄstra journey in a bit…!"

The director then dismissed reports of shelving Brahmastra 2 and 3 by sharing glimpses of the early concept art work for the sequels. He captioned the post, "BRAHMÄSTRA - PART TWO: DEV. Early Concept Art Work. Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for BrahmÄstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team BrahmÄstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration (sic)."

In April, Ayan announced that Brahmastra Part Two: Dev is scheduled to release in December 2026 whereas the third part will come in December 2027. The first part was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan had cameo roles. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will be the female lead of Brahmastra 2. There's no official confirmation yet.