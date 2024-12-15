Music maestro Zakir Hussain is alive, his sister Khurshid Aulia confirmed to mid-day on Sunday night, amid reports of his passing away.

Zakir Hussain

WHILE social media and news channels were rife with rumours of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's passing on Sunday night, his family has categorically denied it to mid-day. Earlier in the evening, news of him being admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital with heart related problems was confirmed by friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia.

Hussain’s sister, Khurshid Aulia told mid-day, "The news of his passing away is false. He is very much alive, but he is in very, very critical condition." As of as of 23:50 IST Sunday, Aulia told mid-day that Hussain’s wife has said that if anything happens to him or he passes away, she will put out a statement. But until he is breathing, they won’t say anything. Aulia added, "We request people to pray for him in this difficult time because he is a star of the world and a genius. He is my brother."

The 73-year-old US-based musician, who has taken the tabla to the global stage, had been having blood pressure issues, added Hussain’s manager Nirmala Bachani. "He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart related problem for the last two weeks," Bachani said.

"He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation," Chaurasia told PTI. The eldest son of legendary tabla player Allah Rakha, Hussain has followed in the foot-steps of his father, becoming a marquee name in India and across the world.