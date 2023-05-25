Bride heads back to the set

Mrs Falani director on how Swara reported to the shoot within days of her March wedding to ensure that the anthology isn’t delayed

Swara Bhasker

Mrs Falani will remain a special project to Swara Bhasker for two reasons. First off, the anthology sees her play eight distinct roles, a rare opportunity for an actor. More importantly, it was during its shoot in March that she tied the knot with politician Fahad Ahmad. Asked how married life is treating her, Bhasker quips, “I couldn’t cook before marriage, and I still cannot. I am the same person, it’s just that I am in a safe and comfortable place. There’s another person to think of in every small decision. One is no longer a solo rider.”

Directed by Manish Kishore and Madhukar Verma, Mrs Falani sees Bhasker play eight homemakers, each character depicting a distinct facet of women’s aspirations. Though it was originally envisioned as an anthology of nine stories, Kishore says they cut it down to eight. “We realised that each [story] was running longer than the 15-minute screen time we had originally allotted,” he states.

The director adds that his leading lady did not take a break after her March wedding, thus ensuring that the shoot went on as scheduled. “Swara had informed us in advance about her wedding. We shot the film in February and early March. We had lined up patchwork shoot in April. After her wedding receptions in Delhi and Bareilly, she returned to Mumbai to resume the shoot. I was surprised, as I assumed she’d go for her honeymoon.” With the actor currently dubbing for the project, Kishore says that they are readying it for a direct-to-web release. “Soon, we’ll approach digital platforms. We are not pursuing a theatrical release because eight different, unrelated stories may not [translate] well on the big screen.”

