Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in a blue gown as she returns to the film festival

On Wednesday, Aditi Rao Hydari graced the French Riviera at the Cannes Film Festival, flaunting a mesmerising blue gown. She took to Instagram to share the newest photoshoot of hers, where fans and colleagues expressed their admiration for her exquisite look in the Oscar de la Renta dress. The actor was making her second trip to Cannes after making her debut last year with L'Oreal Paris.

Aditi posted four photographs on Instagram from the first shoot at Cannes this year. She wrote, "Nice to meet you again Cannes (blue heart emoji) #walkyourworth #cannes2023 @lorealparis."

Aditi is featured in four photos wearing a 'duck egg' blue flared Oscar de la Renta gown, posing barefoot on a cobbled street in the first picture, and showcasing her Tuula Jewellery cuffed diamond earrings in the second. The remaining two photos capture her strolling along the charming narrow streets located in a French coastal town.

Her fans and colleagues dropped heart eyes and red heart emojis on the post. One fan shared blue heart emojis and wrote, "Killed it!", while another said, "best look at Cannes." Third wrote, "Such a beauty!" Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, 'Beauty' and added a blue diamond, while Shweta Tripathi Sharma wrote, "Stunninggggg." Sophie Choudry added, "Lovely adu."

During her initial appearance at Cannes, Aditi expressed the stress associated with debuting on the red carpet, as she did last year. She told Film Companion in an interview, "Sabyasachi was chatting with me, and I was like...You know, I am a tiny person; now I cannot compete with like all the giraffes around me,” clarifying that she means giraffe in a good way. She had added, “I am an actor, and I am a tiny person, and it’s fine. I am okay with it, you know. So I have to be comfortable with who I am and how I present myself. Yeah, so I am going to attempt it.”

Aditi portrayed the role of Anarkali in the Zee5 show 'Taj: Divided by Blood'. In 'Jubilee', a series on Prime Video, she played the character of Sumitra Kumari. She will be featured in the ensemble cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' series later this year.

