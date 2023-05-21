Cannes 2023: Fans defend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after Shobhaa De takes a dig at her red carpet outfit

Shobhaa De's request for an explanation regarding Aishwarya Rai's attire on the Cannes red carpet was met with disapproval by many on Instagram

Following Vivek Agnihotri's publication of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's picture from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and his condemnation of the use of 'costume slaves,' writer Shobhaa De has made a sarcastic remark about the actor's silver dress and even requested clarification. While numerous social media users expressed their dissatisfaction with Aishwarya's appearance on the red carpet, many others defended the actor in the comments section of Shobhaa's recent Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet moment in the silver gown by Sophie Couture, Shobhaa wrote in her caption, "What this is, plisssss (please)? Cannes (can) anybody explain???"

Commenting to the same, one of her follower wrote, “Shobhaji still so obsessed with Aishwarya’s looks… let’s celebrate and appreciate her for going/being invited there (Cannes Film Festival) each year.

Another social media user wrote, “Madam, she is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She can wear a sack and make it look like couture. Irony is you sitting in Bandra Kurla Complex in your pyjamas judging all the looks with chai (tea) in your one hand and mobile in other.”

Entrepreneur Aishwarya Nair Mathew provided a response to the post by commenting, "Hey, it’s okay - they do them - you do you, All G. No one’s the same and creativity can be interpreted in so many ways. I’m not a fan of the look but the other Aishwarya maybe. So let’s celebrate that - instead of trying to understand it. #mediate &Love (black heart emoji along with high voltage sign emoji)"

Another person also wrote, “As an Image Consultant, I would say it’s sheer Drama style, though it’s not her kinda thing! Just trying to attract attention!

one user wrote, “She's gained weight so this costume covers that and if you wear something bizarre it gets extensively written about so you remain in news. If you wear something nice everyone will say fashion game on point, and it's forgotten.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan traveled to Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She graced the red carpet during the showing of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' leaving her hair untied. The dress details were shared by Sophie Couture’s official Instagram account with the caption, “Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection.”

On the proffesional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen in *Ponniyin Selvan: II* directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles and Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in supporting roles.

