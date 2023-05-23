Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone stuns in one-shoulder green satin dress with high slit

Sunny looked drop dead gorgeous as she donned a one-shoulder thigh high slit green moss green satin dress by designer Maria Kokhia

Sunny Leone at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Actor Sunny Leone is currently in France for the premiere of her film 'Kennedy' at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

On Monday, taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped a string of pictures of her first look, captioning them, "Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy."

Sunny looked drop dead gorgeous as she donned a one-shoulder thigh high slit green moss green satin dress by designer Maria Kokhia.

She opted for a soft glam makeup and accesosrized her look with minimal jewellery.

Soon after she dropped the look, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Look like a baby doll," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Age like a fine wine."

"You look stunning, " a fan wrote.

Sunny is in Cannes with her husband Daniel Weber. Upon her arrival in France, she shared a video from her car as she sat beside Daniel. She expressed her excitement about all the “gowns and dresses” and promised her fans to keep them updated with lots of pictures and videos. Sharing the video, she wrote on Instagram, “Mission #kennedy about to arrive this gorgeous hotel!!”

Sunny is all set to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes 2023.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap 'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

