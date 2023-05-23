Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Cannes 2023 Sunny Leone stuns in one shoulder green satin dress with high slit

Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone stuns in one-shoulder green satin dress with high slit

Updated on: 23 May,2023 10:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sunny looked drop dead gorgeous as she donned a one-shoulder thigh high slit green moss green satin dress by designer Maria Kokhia

Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone stuns in one-shoulder green satin dress with high slit

Sunny Leone at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Listen to this article
Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone stuns in one-shoulder green satin dress with high slit
x
00:00

Actor Sunny Leone is currently in France for the premiere of her film 'Kennedy' at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.


On Monday, taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped a string of pictures of her first look, captioning them, "Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy." 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)


Sunny looked drop dead gorgeous as she donned a one-shoulder thigh high slit green moss green satin dress by designer Maria Kokhia.

She opted for a soft glam makeup and accesosrized her look with minimal jewellery.

Soon after she dropped the look, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Look like a baby doll," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Age like a fine wine."

"You look stunning, " a fan wrote.

Sunny is in Cannes with her husband Daniel Weber. Upon her arrival in France, she shared a video from her car as she sat beside Daniel. She expressed her excitement about all the “gowns and dresses” and promised her fans to keep them updated with lots of pictures and videos. Sharing the video, she wrote on Instagram, “Mission #kennedy about to arrive this gorgeous hotel!!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny is all set to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes 2023.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap 'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

Also Read: Sunny Leone starrer Kennedy teaser out! Anurag Kashyap promises another marvellous noir drama

(with inputs from ANI)

sunny leone Cannes Cannes 2023 bollywood news Entertainment News Cannes Film Festival 2023

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK