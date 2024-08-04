Old pals Disha Patani and Mouni Roy catch up on the special day to grab a meal. They say, in due course of time, spouses resemble one another. But these BFFs are no different!
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy
Old pals Disha Patani and Mouni Roy catch up on the special day to grab a meal. They say, in due course of time, spouses resemble one another. But these BFFs are no different!
ADVERTISEMENT
All eyes off me
In a first, a celebrity’s friend chooses to hide from the spotlight instead of making the most of it at a city restaurant. What’s the story, Manushi Chhillar?
Play time
Spotted at a city cricket ground, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor use the weekend to hone their sporting skills
Just in
Adnan Sami with his family and Karisma Kapoor