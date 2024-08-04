Old pals Disha Patani and Mouni Roy catch up on the special day to grab a meal. They say, in due course of time, spouses resemble one another. But these BFFs are no different!

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy

Up & About: Celebrating friendship

All eyes off me

In a first, a celebrity’s friend chooses to hide from the spotlight instead of making the most of it at a city restaurant. What’s the story, Manushi Chhillar?

Play time

Spotted at a city cricket ground, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor use the weekend to hone their sporting skills

Just in

Adnan Sami with his family and Karisma Kapoor