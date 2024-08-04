Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up About Celebrating friendship

Up & About: Celebrating friendship

Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Old pals Disha Patani and Mouni Roy catch up on the special day to grab a meal. They say, in due course of time, spouses resemble one another. But these BFFs are no different!

Up & About: Celebrating friendship

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy

Old pals Disha Patani and Mouni Roy catch up on the special day to grab a meal. They say, in due course of time, spouses resemble one another. But these BFFs are no different!


All eyes off me




In a first, a celebrity’s friend chooses to hide from the spotlight instead of making the most of it at a city restaurant. What’s the story, Manushi Chhillar?

Play time

Spotted at a city cricket ground, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor use the weekend to hone their sporting skills

Just in

Adnan Sami with his family and Karisma Kapoor

